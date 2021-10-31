VeriCoin Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0553 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $1,606.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,382.16 or 0.99911553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00060991 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041887 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00638708 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,269,718 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

