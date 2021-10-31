VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VER stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. VEREIT has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $52.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

