Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Verbund from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $20.96 on Friday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.32 million for the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

