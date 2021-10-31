Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Vera Bradley posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Vera Bradley’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Bradley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

VRA remained flat at $$9.81 on Tuesday. 231,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,851. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $333.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 538,246 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 14.2% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,449,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,349,000 after purchasing an additional 305,004 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $3,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 254.2% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 193,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 139,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

