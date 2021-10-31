Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Danske cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veoneer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

VNE opened at $35.20 on Friday. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 428.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 778,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veoneer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Veoneer by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Veoneer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 316,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Veoneer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

