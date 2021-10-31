Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Raised by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $144.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $138.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

