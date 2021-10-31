Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.24.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.