Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.6% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $65,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VB stock opened at $229.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $155.15 and a one year high of $232.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.25.

