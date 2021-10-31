Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the September 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VONV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $72.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

