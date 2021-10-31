Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 512,707 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,388,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 512,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.33% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $125,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GCP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 77,273 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 62.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 490,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $22.61 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.89.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

