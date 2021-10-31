Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 9,120 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.19% of SJW Group worth $116,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SJW Group by 2,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SJW Group Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

