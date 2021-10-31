Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,690,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.76% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $121,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 39,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 37,936 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDP stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 16,980 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $558,472.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,761,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,397,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,348 shares of company stock worth $1,804,008. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

