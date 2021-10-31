Vanguard Group Inc. Has $112.60 Million Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.85% of Tompkins Financial worth $112,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

TMP opened at $82.11 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $54.51 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

