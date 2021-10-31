Vanguard Group Inc. Has $111.42 Million Stock Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lordstown Motors worth $111,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,062,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $5.17 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $914.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.89.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

