Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $58.10 and a one year high of $101.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.