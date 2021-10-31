Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period.

VSGX stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $65.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.70.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.