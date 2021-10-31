VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMOG. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $175.92 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $113.98 and a 1 year high of $195.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.30.

