V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,428 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in V.F. were worth $45,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in V.F. by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in V.F. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in V.F. by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 849,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,872,000 after purchasing an additional 659,754 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.52.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

