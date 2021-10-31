Utah Retirement Systems Makes New $193,000 Investment in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSFE. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,375,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,318,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 116,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,666,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

PSFE stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

