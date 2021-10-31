Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Down 31.8% in October

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USNZY shares. Grupo Santander upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 36.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

