Urus Trading Down 15.9% Over Last Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00225866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00096588 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

