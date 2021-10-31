Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $132.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Health’s third-quarter earnings of $2.67 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.3% and decreased 7.3% year over year. Results were hurt by escalating costs and a weak performance of its Behavioral Health Care Services segment. Its segments, Acute Care and Behavioral Health have been contributing to the top line. Increase in the number of licensed beds in the acute care hospitals and behavioral health centers since 2012 has driven growth. Acquisitions have played an instrumental role in building its growth trajectory by adding facilities, bed and hospital to its portfolio. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, escalating expenses due to due to high salaries, wages and benefits, other operating expenses and supplies expenses bothers. Low ROE is another concern.”

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $124.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.