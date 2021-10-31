Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display stock opened at $183.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $163.30 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.38 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.70.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

