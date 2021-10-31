Unitil (UTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. On average, analysts expect Unitil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18. Unitil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $666.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unitil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 296.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Unitil worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.