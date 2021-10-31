United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Upgraded at HSBC

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UUGRY opened at $28.63 on Friday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

