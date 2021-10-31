United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $244.00 at Bank of America

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.16.

UPS opened at $213.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.53. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

