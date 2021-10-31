United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 252,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 206.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

UMC opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.