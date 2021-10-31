United Co.s Limited (UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 15th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.
TSE UNC opened at C$110.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. United Co.s has a fifty-two week low of C$92.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.00.
About United Co.s
