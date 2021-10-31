United Co.s Limited (UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 15th

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

TSE UNC opened at C$110.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. United Co.s has a fifty-two week low of C$92.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.00.

Get United Co.s alerts:

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.