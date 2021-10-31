uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on QURE. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded uniQure from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.27.

QURE stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. uniQure has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $52.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in uniQure by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,909,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in uniQure by 30,689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 338,200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in uniQure by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 260,620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

