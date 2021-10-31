Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Hits $36.48 Million

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for about $30.96 or 0.00050894 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $36.48 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00069584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00073310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00104031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.37 or 0.99569607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,226.35 or 0.06947321 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

