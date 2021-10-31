UMB Financial Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UMB Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $98.82 on Friday. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $200,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $877,738. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 313.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after buying an additional 338,254 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 216.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 238,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after acquiring an additional 238,248 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 41.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 328,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,543,000 after acquiring an additional 96,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.