UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UPMMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Danske lowered shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UPMMY opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

