UBS Group Reiterates “€165.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €149.50 ($175.88).

Shares of SU stock opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €149.47 and a 200-day moving average of €139.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

