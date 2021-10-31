UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 213,025 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213,025 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $159,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Amundi purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after buying an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $103,825,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $91,874,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after buying an additional 943,537 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

DHI stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

