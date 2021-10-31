UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,288,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,208 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.67% of Franco-Nevada worth $187,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,517,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,122,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 228.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Shares of FNV opened at $142.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.