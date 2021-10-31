UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $205.91 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of Best Buy worth $205,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Best Buy by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 616,310 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Best Buy by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.87.

BBY opened at $122.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a 200 day moving average of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

