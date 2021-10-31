UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $178.97 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,761 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.03% of Ciena worth $178,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Ciena by 275.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ciena by 380.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 140.0% during the second quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $21,313,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,979 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

