UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $168.01 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,047,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.52% of V.F. worth $168,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 70.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 409.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 348.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 849,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,872,000 after purchasing an additional 659,754 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $65.34 and a one year high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

