UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 877.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313,958 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $199,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,951.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 665.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 543.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 914.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research cut The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,417,683.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.51. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

