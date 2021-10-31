UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $172,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $163.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $174.19. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.