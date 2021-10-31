UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 20,344 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $155,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

HIG stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

