Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TSN stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,651. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,983,475 in the last three months. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 77.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 76.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,284,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after buying an additional 127,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

