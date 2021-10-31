Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a sell rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.