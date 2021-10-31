Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twitter in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the social networking company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Twitter has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $300,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,662 shares of company stock worth $7,495,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,632,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $935,353,000 after purchasing an additional 298,190 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,416,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,422,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.