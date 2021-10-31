Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 483,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $3.97 on Friday. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

