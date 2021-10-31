Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$7.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.88.

TSE:CPG opened at C$6.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1.61. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$6.50.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2660191 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

