Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.93 Million Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of LTC Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $241,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE:LTC opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $37.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

