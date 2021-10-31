Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 43,301 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 43,301 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

