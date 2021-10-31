Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2 Million Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $148.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.33 and a 200 day moving average of $196.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.62. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.59 and a twelve month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $7,544,328.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,935 shares of company stock valued at $37,973,357. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

