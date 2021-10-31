Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of Investors Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after acquiring an additional 477,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after acquiring an additional 813,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 436,525 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.30 on Friday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

